How PulseAudio works
by admin — published 2007/11/05 14:15:00 GMT+0, last modified 2013-06-26T16:41:14+00:00
In an effort to better understand how each of the PulseAudio components interact with each other, I’ve done a small diagram that roughly shows how each component connects and interacts:
You’re free to use this diagram on your own site or documentation, as per the license that covers it (see the footer). However, I do ask you for credit and attribution if you use it. The image is also licensed under the GFDL, just in case you need it for free documentation.
The diagram is also available as a Dia diagram.